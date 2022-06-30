FELONY ARRESTS
Kenneth Mosley, 45, of the 1600 block of Tudor Road Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:48 p.m. June 28 at the 1600 block of Highway 113, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person and facing a third strike of a serious or violent conviction. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyle Evans, 44, of the 1000 block of El Margarita Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:43 p.m. June 28 at the 1600 block of Oro Grande Street, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bradley James Denson, 32, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:03 a.m. June 29 at F Street and 2nd Street, on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jared Vaughn, 23, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:05 p.m. June 29 at Park Avenue and B Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ramon Nunez-Sandoval, 35, of the 100 block of Woodbridge Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:37 p.m. June 29 at the 400 block of C Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.