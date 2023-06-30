DUI ARRESTS
Roman Shcherbina, 39, of South Carolina, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:09 p.m. June 28 on Powerline Road, south of Sankey. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrea Gabbard, 32, of the 1800 block of Sierra Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:07 a.m. June 29 on Garden Highway and Percy Avenue. The person was booked into Sutter County Jail.
