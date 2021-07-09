FELONY ARRESTS
Marcus J. Brewer, 33, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:52 a.m. July 9 in the 1800 block of Hile Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kenith L. Morey, 29, of Gridley, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:17 p.m. July 8 in the 1900 block of Ramirez Street on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Frankie Rivera Ramirez, 27, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 p.m. July 8 at East Onstott Road and Northgate Drive on suspicion of child endangerment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael A. Arechar, 33, of the 1100 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:06 p.m. July 8 in the 1700 block of Hall Street on suspicion of cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael W. Nelson, 65, of the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:50 a.m. July 8 at his residence on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hunter Anderson-Burdick, 23, of the 800 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:57 p.m. July 7 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and child endangerment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Darius Franklin, 26, of Hayward, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 p.m. July 7 in the first block of Neilson Drive on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jaime Cortes, 28, of the 300 block of Coleman Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:09 a.m. July 8 on Highway 99 south of Tudor Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.