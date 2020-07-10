FELONY ARRESTS
Dechunn L. Thomas, 46, of the 5680 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 a.m. July 10 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bill R. Reed, 37, of Visalia, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:23 p.m. July 9 at the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of theft from a vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Twyquila A.L. Morris, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:49 p.m. July 9 in the 200 block of Park Ave. on suspicion of robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William N. Todd, 56, of the 1150 block of Forestwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:02 p.m. July 9 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis J. Acevedo, 38, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:40 a.m. July 9 in the 550 block of Bird St. on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Krista Jacobs, 51, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:45 p.m. July 8 at Forbes Avenue and Plumas Street on suspicion of robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Leonardo A. Nieves-Sustiatia, 19, of the 500 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:58 p.m. July 9 at the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dwilynda B. Hahn, 58, of the 1840 block of Lorraine Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:33 p.m. July 9 at the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Satvinder S. Gill, 35, of the 2000 block of Nepal Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:40 p.m. July 9 at the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John A. Greek, 35, of Jefferson, Oregon, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:47 a.m. July 9 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.