FELONY ARRESTS
Alfredo Vazquez-Lopez, 43, of the 9800 block of S. Oak Grove Avenue, Knights Landing, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:54 p.m. July 10 in the 20700 block of Highway 113 in Knights Landing on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Riggins, 34, of the 5700 block of 11th Street, Sheridan, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. July 10 in the 400 block of Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joey D. Jay, 29, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:42 p.m. July 8 in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, negligent discharge of a firearm and obstructing. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Sean R. Gregory, 33, of the 2000 block of Moss Glen Loop, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:34 p.m. July 8 in Linda on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Robert M. Gray, 33, of the 1700 block of Third Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:22 p.m. July 10 in the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of criminal threats, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, battery and damaging communication device to prevent help. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Nadia Duenas, 35, of the 2200 block of Julie Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:45 p.m. July 7 on K Street at Julie Way in Live Oak on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. They were booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sabrina Steele, 31, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 a.m. July 8 in the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree burglary, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, violating a court order to prevent domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to sell to a minor. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Randy Stanaland, 40, of the 4000 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:10 p.m. July 8 in Marysville on suspicion of two counts of second degree burglary, grand theft, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, tampering with a vehicle, receiving known stolen property and two counts of petty theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Carreras, 47, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:18 p.m. July 9 at the 7/11 on Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of attempted robbery and bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 34, of the 17400 block of Highway 113, Knights Landing, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:01 p.m. July 9 on State Route 114 at Reclamin Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Borsberry, 41, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:42 p.m. July 9 at 82 Percy Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, trespassing and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Javier Guzman, 28, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:22 p.m. July 10 on Almond Street at Alturas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Deandre M. Varmall, 29, of the 900 block of 11th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:50 a.m. July 11 on Highway 70 at Plumas Lake Boulevard in Olivehurst on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ryan Upton, 41, of the 1800 block of Fernwood Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:36 a.m. July 8 on Oji Way at Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Velasco, 30, of the 8500 block of Highway 99, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:54 a.m. July 8 on Highway 99 north of Paseo Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shawna Robinson, 33, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:40 p.m. July 8 in the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hugo Garcia, 48, of the 1500 block of Berry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:23 p.m. July 8 on Highway 99 north of Berry Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Levi Russell, 33, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:57 a.m. July 9 in the 1300 block of Bogue Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kendra Gibbs, 26, of the 1700 block of Louis Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:18 p.m. July 9 on Stabler Lane at Heather Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, failure to stop at a stop sign and speeding. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jordan Little, 30, of the 2400 block of California Street, Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:10 p.m. July 9 on State Route 20 at Humphrey Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steven Parks, 36, of the 1100 block of Pease Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 p.m. July 9 in the 1100 block of Pease Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with an enhancement, driving with a suspended license and four counts of violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.