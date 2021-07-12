FELONY ARRESTS
Gilberto Gonzalez Calata, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:50 p.m. July 11 in the 1400 block of Market Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Larry Russell, 49, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 1:55 p.m. July 11 on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard Albert, 38, of the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:47 p.m. July 11 in the 600 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Wesly Figeuroa Martinez, 23, of the 10000 block of Luther Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 p.m. July 10 on Colusa Avenue on suspicion of false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mikalla Blankenship, 42, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:15 p.m. July 10 at Franklin Road and Highway 99 on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Denver McCarthy, 50, of Grandview, Ohio, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:45 a.m. July 10 in the 700 block of West Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Atwood, 24, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 p.m. July 9 on Plumas Street on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Isidro Valtierra, 26, of the 4500 block of Bowman Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:42 a.m. July 11 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hector Castaneda, Jr., 27, of the 1900 block of Rapid Water Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:49 p.m. July 9 in the 700 block of Francis Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ross Radonich, 37, of Morgan Hill, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:34 p.m. July 9 at North Township Road and Butte House Road. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.