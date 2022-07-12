FELONY ARRESTS
Luther Vansant, 31, of the 2200 block of Roberta Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:51 p.m. July 11 at the 600 block of E Street, Marysville, on suspicion of bringing in a controlled substance into a jail. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Eleana Mishelle Carbajal, 35, of the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:28 a.m. July 11 at the 200 block of 5th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of cruelty to a child, involuntary manslaughter, committing a crime likely causing the victim great bodily injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jovan Owens, 33, of the 1500 block of Hickery Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. July 11 at the 700 block of Crestmont Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Samuel Lafayette Hammett, 33, of the 1900 block of Sunrise Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:13 a.m. July 11 at Rancho Road and McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst, He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Hubbard, 37, of the 800 block of Rosalind Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:20 a.m. July 11 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesse Powell, 34, of Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:33 a.m. July 11 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Muhammad Ali, 22, of the 1700 block of Newport Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:31 a.m. July 11 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard Hume, 24, of Citrus Heights, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:08 p.m. July 11 at the State Highway 99/70 merger and Nicolaus Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.