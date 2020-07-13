FELONY ARRESTS
Damien D. Gomez, 20, of Marysville and Johnny J. Samora, 25, of Marysville were arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:39 p.m. July 11 in the 5800 block of Montclaire Avenue on suspicion of assault with a firearm. They were booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lalori G. Rossi, 50, of the 5700 block of Riverside Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:51 p.m July 11 on the 800 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and cruelty to a child. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Hunter D. Archuleta, 18, of the 1700 block of River Run Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:52 p.m. July 11 in the 1000 block of Celestial Way on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyle A. Gladden, 29, of Rio Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:20 a.m. July 11 on Peach Tree Lane on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin M. Ziegenmeyer, 35, of the 1000 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. July 10 on the 400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stuart C. Dixon, 35, of Biggs was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:29 p.m. July 10 on Pennington Road at Center Street on suspicion of being a felony fugitive, having a broken windshield and failure to have license plates properly displayed. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexander A. Marthaler, 26, of the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:01 p.m. July 10 in the 200 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of driving a car without consent, and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marisia V. Belmontes, 26, of the 6100 block of Sunshine Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:05 a.m. July 10 on Tenth Street in Marysville on suspicion of two counts of felony DUI causing injury. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Patrick D. Ramsey, 34, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:45 p.m. July 9 at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Brittney J. Paige, 34, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:26 a.m. July 13 on Highway 70. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ronald R. Carlson, 54, of the 2200 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 p.m. July 12. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Caitlin A. Holden, 25, of the 1000 block of J Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:13 p.m. July 12 on North Beale Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Isaac Gomez, 30, of the 400 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:52 a.m. July 12. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eliseo B. Armenta, 38, of the 2600 block of Date Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:10 a.m. July 12 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon L. Bailey, 23, of the 4300 block of Feather River Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:35 a.m. July 10 in the 400 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dennis Sanders, 35, of Wheatland was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:54 p.m. July 10. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis A. Zamora Cardenas, 20, of the 200 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:15 a.m. July 10 at the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office lobby. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
CORRECTION: Due to incorrect information received from Sutter County Jail, the July 11 edition’s Police Blotter incorrectly reported that Satvinder S. Gill was arrested. He was not.