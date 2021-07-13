FELONY ARRESTS
Frank Brehm, 39, of the 1100 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:13 a.m. July 13 at Garden Highway and Barry Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cyrus S. Rollins, 54, of the 3700 block of Highway 20, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 p.m. July 12 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin Raade, 44, of the 500 block of Reeves Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 p.m. July 11 in the 800 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jamie Williams, 33, of the 1200 block of Charlotte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:15 p.m. July 12 in the 1300 block of Franklin Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeffrey Fridley, 44, of the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:16 a.m. July 12 on Louise Avenue, east of Gray Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.