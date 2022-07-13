FELONY ARRESTS
Patti Yvonne Myers, 59, of the 2400 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 a.m. July 12 at Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road, on suspicion of assault with a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James Benjamyn Byrd, 36, of the 1300 block of Gavin Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:25 a.m. July 12 at the 200 block of 5th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ezekiel Kamakakoa Espiritu, 19, of the 300 block of 3rd Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. July 12 in Arbuckle, on suspicion of assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied car and possession of a firearm, ammunition and large-capacity magazines as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Justin Daniel Avina, 27, of the 16000 block of Frenchtown Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. July 12 in Arbuckle, on suspicion of assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied car and possession of a firearm, ammunition and large-capacity magazines as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lanai Dionne Santiago-McVey, 38, of the 4400 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. July 12 at the 900 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely causing great bodily injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael Bishop, 60, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:20 p.m. July 11 at the 600 block of Sutter Street, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Zheng Jiang, 57, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:59 a.m. July 12 at the 5800 block of Pleasant Grove Road, on suspicion of cultivation of six or more marijuana plants. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cesar Galindo, 45, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 3 p.m. July 12 at the 500 block of Boyd Street, on suspicion of vehicle theft with prior convictions. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Adam Dean, 19, of the 2800 block of Monroe Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. July 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.