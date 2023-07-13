FELONY ARRESTS

Courtney Robinson, 27, of the 7500 block of Barrow Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 3:40 p.m. July 12 at her own residence, on suspicion of murder and possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

