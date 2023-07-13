Courtney Robinson, 27, of the 7500 block of Barrow Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 3:40 p.m. July 12 at her own residence, on suspicion of murder and possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo Cortes, 37, of the 1300 block of Vernon Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:06 a.m. July 12 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Garcia Lopez, 38, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:06 a.m. July 12 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Luis Lopes, 65, of the 9200 block of Albert Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:10 a.m. July 12 at the 9700 block of Center Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale (1 to 5 pounds). He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dirk Rogers, 54, of the 1200 block of Marcum Road, Nicolaus, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:22 p.m. July 12 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.