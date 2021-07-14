FELONY ARRESTS
Thomas E. Walton, 30, of the 500 block of Evergreen Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 11:19 p.m. July 13 in the 500 block of Evergreen Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Samuel L. Hammett, 40, of the 1900 block of Sunrise Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:19 p.m. July 13 in the 1900 block of Sunrise Avenue on suspicion of criminal threats and intimidating a victim or witness. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Javier De la Mora, 36, of the 200 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 p.m. July 13 in the 700 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Arial Magana, 21, of the first block of Neilson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:59 p.m. July 13 at her residence on suspicion of first degree burglary and grand theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Benjamin Vestal, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 a.m. July 13 in the 900 block of Shasta Street in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing, selling or possessing a leaded cane or billy club, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sierra N. Perry, 35, of the 5400 block of Forbestown Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:40 p.m. July 12 in the 8500 block of Santos Dumont Way in Brownsville on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Karanjeet Singh, 21, of Selma, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. July 11 in the 1700 block of Shaft Street in Selma on suspicion of attempted murder, assault withh a deadly weapon other than a firearm, willfully discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a firearm, and criminal consiracy. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Alexa Trojan, 22, of the 1900 block of Pepperwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:10 a.m. July 13 on Morton Street. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.