FELONY ARRESTS
Lindsey Jim Delgado, Jr., 36, of Newcastle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:25 a.m. July 13 at Packard, west of Lindhurst Avenue, Olivehurst, on suspicion of a fourth driving under the influence in four years. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan Trevor Dortch, 39, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 a.m. July 13 at the 2700 block of State Highway 20, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and grand theft auto. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gary Clark, 42, of the 8000 block of Larkin Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:10 a.m. July 13 at Hartley Way and Franquette Drive, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and grand theft auto. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marlisa Kristine Pompa, 39, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 a.m. July 13 at the 2700 block of State Highway 20, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and grand theft auto. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Francisco Ramirez Jr., 47, of the 100 block of White Water Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Fire Department at 9:40 a.m. July 13 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jatinder Singh, 30, of the 1200 block of Willow Creek Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:16 p.m. July 12 at East Onstott Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amy Stapleton-Horn, 46, of the 400 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 p.m. July 12 at Bird Street and Plumas Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amit Tumber, 42, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 p.m. July 13 at Jefferson – Stonegate. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James Bagley, 56, of the 2400 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:50 p.m. July 13 at the 1400 block of Market Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.