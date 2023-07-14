Troy Costa, 61, of Arcata, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:53 a.m. July 13 at Larkin Road and Melton Circle, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Caballero-Ambrocio, 19, of the 1500 block of 7th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 3 p.m. July 13 at the 400 block of Center Street, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jeanie Dykes, 55, of the 1100 block of Larry Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:23 p.m. July 13 at Green Valley Road and South Walton Avenue. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.