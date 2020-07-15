FELONY ARRESTS
Maddison Young, 18, of the 1000 block of Oakwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:15 p.m. July 14 on State Route 99 at State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree robbery and felony criminal conspiracy. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Cupit, 30, of the 6100 block of Williston Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:15 p.m. July 14 on State Route 99 at State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree robbery and felony criminal conspiracy. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Raymond D. Wilson, 50, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:24 p.m. July 14 on Eleventh and D Streets in Marysville on suspicion of criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Orion S. Ellesbury, 23, of the 700 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:37 p.m. July 14 on suspicion of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury and a parole violation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Eddie L. Washington II, 50, of the 8700 block of 38th Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:13 a.m. July 14 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.