FELONY ARRESTS
Anthony A. Gmuca, 34, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:08 p.m. July 14 in the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, Olivehurst, on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jamie Gomez, 30, of the 500 block of Hawthorne Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:43 a.m. July 14 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ian E. Oliver, 44, of the 1800 block of Park Circle, Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:30 a.m. July 14 in the 700 block of Fourth Street, Marysville, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Richard C. McManus, 68, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:23 p.m. July 14 at Sixth Street and Fifth Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose A. Monjaraz, 31, of the 4400 block of Twain Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:54 p.m. July 14 on McGowan Parkway at Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Scott W. Minchuk, 58, of the 1200 block of Buchanan Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:58 p.m. July 13 at Simpson Lane and Hammonton Smartsville Road, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.