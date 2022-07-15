FELONY ARRESTS
Alvina Ashilta Lal, 44, of the 4300 block of Evelyn Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:52 a.m. July 15 at her own residence, on suspicion of cruelty to a child, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely causing great bodily injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lamont Ray, 27, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:50 a.m. July 13 at 2nd and E Street, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, possession of a controlled substance between six ounces and a pound with the intent to sell and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tara Stancil, 37, of the 300 block of Aylor Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:01 a.m. July 13 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth Sidwell, 53, of the 1600 block of Valley View Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. July 14 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Elizabeth Flores, 18, of the 1000 block of Tiburon Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:14 a.m. July 14 at Plumas Lake and River Oaks. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Corey Greathouse, 41, of the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Fire Department at 3:33 a.m. July 14 at the 600 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jashawn Johal, 20, of the 4500 block of Sawtelle Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:45 pm. July 14 at Walton Avenue and Pebble Beach Drive, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.