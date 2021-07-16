FELONY ARRESTS
Jonathan T. Dortch, 38, of the 2100 block of Watts Avenue, East Nicolaus, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. July 15 on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dewan Kemp, 18, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:50 p.m. July 15 in the 200 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Johnny V. Trevino, 50, of the 1400 block of Bamboo Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2 a.m. July 15 in the 6900 block of Bamboo Street on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.