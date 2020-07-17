FELONY ARRESTS
Alexia R. Camacho, 18, of the 3550 block of Paseo Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:17 a.m. July 17 in the 2310 block of Cheim Boulevard on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jake D. Sutton, 34, of the 5880 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:48 p.m. July 16 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph A. Block, 30, of the 6060 block of Gosset Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:48 p.m. July 16 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Garrett L. Fields, 32, of Oakley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:20 p.m. July 16 on Highway 20 and Harter Parkway on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alfred J. Noblitt, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:20 p.m. on Highway 20 at Harter Parkway on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, and possessing ammunition when prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael L. Freedle, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:47 a.m. July 16 in the 1540 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel T. Stacy, 25, of the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:49 a.m. July 16 at his residence on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bryan L. Fisher, 58, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 a.m. July 16 in the 1320 block of Sunsweet Boulevard on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.