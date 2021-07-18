FELONY ARRESTS
Richard Martin Gonzales, 44, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:34 p.m. July 16 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lindsy Dawn Armstrong, 32, of the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:15 p.m. July 16 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Samantha Bender, 39, of the 1100 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 p.m., July 15 at Bridge Street and Tharp Road, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Caitlyn Amanda Schultz, 33, of the 5700 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:47 a.m., July 17. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.