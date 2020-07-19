FELONY ARRESTS
Amy Eakes, 33, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 2:39 p.m. July 17 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of committing criminal threats likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alejandro Rodriguez-Cortez, 22, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 4:40 p.m. July 17 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juventino Zavala-Alfaro, 39, of the 3000 block of Muir Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 10:50 p.m. July 17 at his own residence on suspicion of spousal abuse with the intent of causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kyle Albers, 24, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Department at 11:30 a.m. July 17. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.