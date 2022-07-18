FELONY ARRESTS
Jasinder Singh, 40, of the 1200 block of Crest Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:48 a.m. July 17 in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, being under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, shoplifting, failure to appear and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nicole Stuessy, 37, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. July 17 on Shasta Street at State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages and attempted arson. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mario Vargas, 38, transient, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:35 p.m. July 17 on Harter Parkway at State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of transportation or sale of a controlled substance, battery and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Julie Keovilayphone, 33, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. July 17 in the 900 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of identity theft, mail theft, false impersonation, receiving known stolen property, attempted vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Kelsey, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:25 p.m. July 15 on Jones Road at Mariposa Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of illegal use of tear gas on a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance for sale, failure to appear, evading and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rudy Vega, 41, of the 1800 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:10 a.m. July 16 on Feather River Boulevard at Garden Highway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, committing a felony while released on bail and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Pfiester, 22, of the 1200 block of Kimberly Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:50 p.m. July 16 in the 1400 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sharlene Allgood Pfiester, 22, of the 800 block of A Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:55 p.m. July 16 in the 1400 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree robbery. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stephen Lal, 44, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 a.m. July 15 in the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, possession of an opium pipe, being a felon in possession of a stun gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brandon Boyer, 39, of the 3900 block of North Country Road, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:36 a.m. July 15 on Berry Road west of Mark Hopkins Avenue in Rio Oso on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving known stolen property and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sandeep Singh, 36, of the 100 block of S. Lawrence Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:39 a.m. July 15 on C Street at Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jeffery Looney, 34, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:52 p.m. July 15 on State Route 20 at Stabler Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of making or passing factitious checks with the intent to defraud, grand theft, two counts of receiving known stolen property, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and manufacturing or selling brass knuckles. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kamrin Robinson, 26, of the 400 block of Robinson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:08 a.m. July 15 in the 400 block of Robinson Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of tear gas, three counts of petty theft, driving without a license and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Russell, 25, of the 5200 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:29 a.m. July 15 on B Street at Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle, petty theft, two counts of possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Chavez, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:20 p.m. July 15 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of narcotics, two counts possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and camping overnight at the river bottoms. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eduardo Garcia, 30, transient, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:52 p.m. July 15 on Wilbur Way at Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, attempting to obtain stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rondale Osborne, 49, of the 7700 block of Vallecitos Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:37 a.m. July 15 on Berry Road west of Mark Hopkins Avenue in Rio Oso on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
De,Von J. Dickerson, 19, of the 1800 block of Seventh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:32 p.m. July 14 in the 700 block of Yuba Street in Marysville on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and shooting into an inhabited dwelling. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael D. Avery, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2:40 p.m. July 15 in the 100 block of Kristen Drive in Wheatland on suspicion of arson. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nahid Abrahimi, 57, of the 1200 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 p.m. July 17 on Civic Center Boulevard at Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Harvinder Singh, 31, of the 800 block of Karnail Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:20 p.m. July 17 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alfredo Romero, 36, of the 12200 block of Kimberly Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:57 p.m. July 17 on Acacia Avenue at State Route 20. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Amit Tumber, 42, of the 1800 block of Malkit Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:42 p.m. July 14 in the 1500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Samantha Scarbrough, 41, of the 1600 block of Magnolia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. July 14 in the 300 block of Burns Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of alcohol in a park, consuming alcohol in a park without a permit, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of battery on a peace officer and battery. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hector Castaneda Jr., 28, of the 600 block of Diamond Pointe Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 a.m. July 16 on E Street at Eighth Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cameron M. Quinn, 33, of the 1500 block of Yuba Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11 a.m. July 16 on 16th Street at Rubel Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juan R. Mora Andrade, 50, of the 1000 block of Rivera Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:15 p.m. July 16 at Camp Far West. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.