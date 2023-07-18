FELONY ARRESTS

Michael John Weiler, 38, of the 1800 block of Baugh Street, Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:20 p.m. July 16 at the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

