Michael John Weiler, 38, of the 1800 block of Baugh Street, Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:20 p.m. July 16 at the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Daniel Lee Barnes, 48, of the 1700 block of H Street, Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 p.m. July 16 at the 800 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and possession of tear gas by a prohibited person. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Elijah Voldanor Vargas, 19, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 1:27 a.m. July 17 in Wheatland, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Eric Carranza, 40, of the 500 block of Fruitvale Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:37 p.m. July 17 at his own residence, on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Miguel Gonzalez Maciac, 22, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:52 p.m. July 16 at Olivehurst Avenue and 8th Street. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Luis Zanabria, 38, of the 1600 block of Twisted River Drive, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:15 p.m. July 17 at Bogue Road, west of Holcomb Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.