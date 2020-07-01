Felony Arrests
Julio R. Garcia, 53, of the 6030 block of College View Drive, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:25 p.m. June 30 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, inflicting corporal injury, and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ramandeep Singh, 30, of the 1700 block of Carolyn Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:38 a.m. June 30 at Anthony Way and Inder Lane on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua S. Anderson, 33, of Brentwood, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 a.m. June 30 at Plumas Arboga Road and Arboga Road on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tencha M. Stearns, 29, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:40 p.m. June 29 on suspicion of obstructing an executive officer and battery of a public safety officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.