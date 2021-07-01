FELONY ARRESTS
Rocio Williamson, 52, of 2100 block of Deer Creek Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:28 p.m. June 30 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Casandra D. McCurry, 37, of the 5500 block of Feather River Boulevard, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 a.m. June 30 at her residence on suspicion of cruelty to a child. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Forrest R. Hart, 40, of the 5700 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:03 a.m. June 30 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ehsan A. Ahmady, 32, of Roseville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:17 a.m. July 1 at 10th Street and I Street in Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony Tapia-Mora, 21, of the 1500 block of Hayne Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:10 a.m. July 1 at Garden Highway and Percy Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sandy Keovilayphone, 37, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:33 p.m. June 30 in the 400 block of Anita Way. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elaina Cook, 46, of the 700 block of Washington Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Fire Department at 1:51 a.m. June 30 on Shasta Street north of Alturas Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.