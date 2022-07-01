FELONY ARRESTS
Ronald Lloyd Langhurst, 55, of the 1300 block of Freeman Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11 p.m. June 30 at his own residence, on suspicion of battery involving serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony Wenham, 29, of the 1700 block of Jayne Court Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 p.m. June 30 at the 1100 block of Tharp Road, on suspicion of receiving stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Perrando, 43, of the 1300 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:23 p.m. June 30 at the 1200 block of Putman Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury involving a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew Miles, 42, of the 1900 block of Alyssa Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:40 p.m. June 30 at Bogue and Grove Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Shannon Lee Shirey, 23, of Citrus Heights, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:17 p.m. June 30 at the 1900 block of McGowan Parkway. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.