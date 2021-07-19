FELONY ARRESTS
Jesus Oseguera, 29, of the 16000 block of Willow Glen Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:39 p.m. July 18 in the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Demond C. Brackett, 38, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:45 p.m. July 18 in the 900 block of 14th Street on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Austin Somera, 26, of the 800 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:06 a.m. July 18 in the 1300 block of Bogue Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ranjit Powar, 44, of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 a.m. July 17 at Chestnut Street and Reeves Avenue on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard Martin Gonzales, 44, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:34 p.m. July 16 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lindsy Dawn Armstrong, 32, of the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:15 p.m. July 16 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Katelyn Hennesey, 21, of the 400 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:31 a.m. July 19 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Medina, 53, of the 400 block of Bunce Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:08 p.m. July 18 on Winship Road, west of Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaime Rodriguez, 44, of the 1600 block of 10th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:16 p.m. July 17 on Highway 70 at Kempton Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Oscar Magdaleno, Jr., 28, of the 400 block of Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:20 a.m. July 17 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Caitlyn Amanda Schulltz, 33, of the 5700 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:47 a.m. July 17. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Samantha Bender, 39, of the 1100 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 p.m. July 15 at Bridge Street and Tharp Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.