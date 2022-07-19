FELONY ARRESTS

Lino Oseguera Burgos, 33, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:31 p.m. July 18 at the 800 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of rape, oral copulation, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you