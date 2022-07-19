Lino Oseguera Burgos, 33, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:31 p.m. July 18 at the 800 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of rape, oral copulation, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ricky Joseph Chappell, 46, of the 2100 block of Powell Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:44 a.m. July 18 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of ammunition as a prohibited person and possession of a gun silencer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Thomas Eugene Walton, 31, of the 600 block of C Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:15 p.m. July 18 at C Street and 6th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.