FELONY ARRESTS

Robert John Guerrero, 35, of the 1700 block of Rio Vista Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:58 a.m. July 18 at the 6000 block of College View Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

