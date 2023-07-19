Robert John Guerrero, 35, of the 1700 block of Rio Vista Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:58 a.m. July 18 at the 6000 block of College View Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Raul Vaca-Carrillo Jr., 37, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:42 a.m. July 18 at the 6000 block of College View Drive, on suspicion of grand theft of a dog ($950+). He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Julio Lopez-Cruz, 20, of the 4300 block of College Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:07 a.m. July 19 on Hammonton-Smartsville Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Victor Franco, 29, of the 600 block of Sutter Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:19 p.m. July 17 at the 600 block of Sutter Street. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kuldip Bains, 60, of the 1700 block of Sequoia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:38 a.m. July 18 at State Highway 99 northbound, north of Riego Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.