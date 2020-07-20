FELONY ARRESTS
Juventino Zavala-Alfaro, 39, of the 3000 block of Muir Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:50 p.m. July 17 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse with the intent of causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alejandro Rodriguez-Cortez, 22, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. July 17 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amy Eakes, 33, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:39 p.m. July 17 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of committing criminal threats likely to cause great bodily injury and was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Victor J. Frausto, 28, of the 1000 block of Petty Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:27 p.m. July 19. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alfredo Salgado-Hernandez, 49, of Dixon was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:19 p.m. July 19 on Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eduardo Ramirez, 24, of the 400 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:59 a.m. July 19. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Scott N. Miller, 26, of the 7300 block of 10th Street, Rio Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:39 a.m. July 19 on Howsley Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cheryl S. Abbott, 47, of the 300 block of Fifth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:10 p.m. July 18 on Fifth Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Denise Rios, 40, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:50 a.m. July 18 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan R. Melo, 22, of the 1100 block of Koch Lane, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:16 p.m. July 17. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyle Albers, 24, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. July 17. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antonio M. Madrigal, 57, of the 9000 block of Shell Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:45 p.m. July 16 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.