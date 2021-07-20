FELONY ARRESTS
Valerie A. Slaven, 33, of Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:56 p.m. July 19 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Isaac A. A. Oliver, 33, of the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 p.m. July 19 at North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua Peterson, 24, of the 300 block of Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:21 p.m. July 18 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.