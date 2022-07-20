FELONY ARRESTS
Ignacio Lopez Jr., 33, of the 1300 block of Vernon Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8 p.m. July 18 at his own residence, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyle Gladden, 31, of the 1100 block of Joseph Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:18 a.m. July 19 at his own residence, on suspicion of reckless evading with public disregard to safety. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cassidy Stafford, 38, of the 2400 block of Locust Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. July 19 at the 900 block of Jewell Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lindsey Lau, 35, of the 900 block of Jewell Avenue, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 10 a.m. July 19 at the 900 block of Jewell Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Paramjit Samra, 55, of the 2500 block of Nuestro Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:46 p.m. July 19 at Franklin Road and North Walton Avenue, on suspicion of possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sergio Pernia-Lira, 35, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. July 19 at his own residence, on suspicion of grand theft from a person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vladimir Larios Huerta, 18, of the 5000 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:15 p.m. July 19 at the 800 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Bryce Meyer, 32, of the 2000 block of Nepal Court, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:45 a.m. July 19 at Stabler Lane and Starr Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.