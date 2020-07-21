FELONY ARRESTS
Brandon T. Dobbins, 26, of the 5200 block of Elizabeth Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:10 p.m. July 20 on East Onstott Frontage Road on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and possession of a stolen trailer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shelby L. Elling-Lock, 28, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. July 19 in the 39000 block of Shimer Road on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Denny L. McVey, 49, of the 1800 block of Seventh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:04 a.m. July 19 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.