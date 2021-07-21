FELONY ARRESTS
Andono L. Morris, 53, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:47 p.m. July 20 on Third and D streets in Marysville on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Robert G. Thomas, 39, of the 1200 block of Nelson Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:09 p.m. July 20 on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan Peterson, 44, of the 2400 block of Birch Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:50 p.m. July 20 at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Tiffany Jones, 29, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:56 a.m. July 21 on Cooper Avenue south of Highway 20 in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tasha Clark, 32, of the 1400 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:18 a.m. July 20 on Highway 99 at Powerline Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Angie Vichique, 21, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:29 p.m. July 19 on Franklin Avenue and Plumas Street. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.