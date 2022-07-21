Juan Velasquez II, 43, of the 1300 block of Walnut Drive, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation at 8 p.m. July 18 at the 500 block of Boyd Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of second-degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chelsea Linson, 23, of the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:27 p.m. July 20 at Lincoln and Walton Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shaan Folmer, 38, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:27 p.m. July 20 at Lincoln and Walton Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brittney Loveling, 31, of the 1200 block of Carlotta Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:32 a.m. July 20 at South Barrett Road and Kathleen Way. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.