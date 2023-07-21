William Adair, 66, of McClellan, was arrested by the California Department of Fish and Game at 1:59 a.m. July 20 at State Highway 114 and the Sutter Bypass east levee on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Adriana Pedrozadevelasquez, 36, of the 6200 block of Vernon Road, Nicolaus, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:44 p.m. July 19 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Armando Mendez, 24, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 11 a.m. July 20 at the 900 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Russell, 26, of the 5200 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:43 p.m. July 20 at the 1400 block of Colusa Highway, on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marco Tena, 30, of the 4800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:44 p.m. July 19 at Lincoln and Jones Road, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joel Guthrie, 83, of the 700 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:27 a.m. July 20 at Plumas Boulevard and Rowe Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Vela, 44, of the 2500 block of Garden Highway, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:17 p.m. July 20 at the 600 block of Myers, Gridley. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.