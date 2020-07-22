FELONY ARRESTS
Jimmy E. Morrison, 37, of the 900 block of Marcia Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:16 a.m. July 21 on S. Barrett Road at Franklin Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of criminal threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason P. Coy, 44, of the 200 block of Mill Creek Drive, Chico, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. July 21 on the 3000 block of Sean Drive in Live Oak on suspicion of possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph B. Fahs, 33, of the 500 block of Parkview Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:49 p.m. July 21 on the 1100 block of N. Beale Road in Olivehurst on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of methamphetamine for sale. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jessica I. Head, 27, of the 6000 block of Alberta Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:49 p.m. July 21 on the 6000 block of Alberta Avenue in Linda on suspicion of corporal injury of a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jessica M. Cronk, 29, of the 800 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. July 21 on the 800 block of Grand Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury, criminal threats and corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael W. Allen, 30, of the 800 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. July 21 on the 800 block of Grand Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Alexander R. Tetreault, 27, of the 1400 block of Matin Street, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:41 p.m. July 21 on College Way in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.