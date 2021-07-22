FELONY ARRESTS
Kenneth M. Boland, 56, of Challenge, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8 p.m. July 21 in the 17000 block of Oregon Hill Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Leodegario Serna, 52, of the 2700 block of Deanne Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:15 p.m. July 21 in the 3500 block of West Butte Road, Sutter, on suspicion of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14 and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason B. Harrington, 43, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:13 p.m. July 21 in the 7300 block of Doc Adams Road, Marysville, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jacob D. Stevens, 41, of the 1600 block of 10th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:16 a.m. July 21 at Ellis Lake on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kaleb A. Lemcke, 20, of the 5000 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:41 p.m. July 21 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alexis Hernandez-Vasquez, 28, of the 1800 block of Park Circle, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:07 a.m. July 21 at Lincoln Road and Gilliland Drive, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.