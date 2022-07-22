FELONY ARRESTS

Stanley Ramsey, 58, of the 5900 block of Garden Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:59 p.m. July 21 at the 200 block of Garden Highway, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

