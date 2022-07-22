Stanley Ramsey, 58, of the 5900 block of Garden Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:59 p.m. July 21 at the 200 block of Garden Highway, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jack Carl Jones, 60, of the 2200 block of Golden Gate Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:35 a.m. July 21 at McGowan Parkway and River Oaks. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeremiah Thornhill, 21, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:37 a.m. July 21 at 4142, State Route 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Trae Norton, 29, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:20 p.m. July 21 at Franklin Avenue and Wilbur. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.