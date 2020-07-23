FELONY ARRESTS
Marcus A. Rubio, 23, of the 1100 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 p.m. July 22 on suspicion of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ace A. Ivy, 55, of the 6700 block of Second Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. July 22 on Queens Avenue on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail and a convicted felon purchasing tear gas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bobby O. Duelfer, 27, of the 1900 block of Beverly Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:35 a.m. July 22 in the 300 block of Johnson Drive on suspicion of evading a peace officer, possession of a controlled narcotic and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Renee M. Ruiz, 26, of Stockton was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:13 a.m. July 22 on Howsley Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.