FELONY ARRESTS
Jasmine M. Martinez, 27, of the 1700 block of Twisted River Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:21 p.m. July 22 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Linda, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kenneth J. Jones, 39, of the 200 block of 18th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:20 p.m. July 22 at his residence on suspicion of rape by force or fear, oral copulation, and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Karanjot Singh, 21, of Fontana, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:45 p.m. July 22 in Owatonna, Minnesota, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and attempted murder. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Daymein Stewart, 21, of the 5800 block of Cohn Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 6:15 p.m. July 22 in the Sutter Bypass Wildlife Area. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis Gomez Jimenez, 36, of the 900 block of Eastcrest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:04 p.m. July 21 at Garden Highway and Tudor Road. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.