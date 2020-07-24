FELONY ARRESTS
Long D. Yang, 34, of the 1400 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:30 a.m. July 24 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel J. Axley, 31, of the 1500 block of La Cresenta Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 p.m. July 23 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ruben Rodriguez, 22, of the 1900 block of Redhaven Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:02 p.m. July 23 on Heather Drive on suspicion of possessing or purchasing a controlled narcotic for purposes of sale and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles C. Lemmenes, 48, of the 1800 block of Villa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. July 23 in the 2900 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew L. Pace, 28, of Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:38 a.m. July 23 on D Street on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.