FELONY ARRESTS
Adrian Brian Haver, 27, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:45 a.m. July 23 at the 300 block of B and D Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael Andrew Bloos, 29, of the 6100 block of Mapes Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:11 p.m. July 23 at the 1600 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Owen McGrath, 54, of the 1200 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:48 p.m. July 23 at the 1200 block of Maple Street, on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. The arrestee was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kaythong Sanoubane, 40, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:32 p.m. July 23 at State Route 20 at Hallwood. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeetinder Sohal, 47, of the 1800 block of Alyssa Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 p.m. July 23 at Kohl’s, Sunsweet boulevard, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Esequiel Jauregui, 68, of the 1200 block of Buchanan Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. July 23 at the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.