FELONY ARRESTS
Duncan Cherry, 26, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 5:20 p.m. July 23 at the 1200 block of Northgate Drive on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Ruelas, 30 of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:08 p.m. July 24 at the 700 block of Cooper Avenue on suspicion of spousal abuse involving corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amaya Coble, 20, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:20 a.m. July 25 at the 700 block of E Street, Marysville, on suspicion of burglary, theft and driving a car without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.