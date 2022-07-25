FELONY ARRESTS
Malcolm Grice, 34, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:40 a.m. July 24 in the 300 block of Harding Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Feliciano Morales-Mondragon, 22, of the 100 block of Bell Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8 p.m. July 24 on Highway 99 at Obanion Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Katerina Ramirez, 41, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:35 a.m. July 25 in the 900 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Harold Costa, 61, of the 600 block of King Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m. July 23 in the 600 block of King Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Paxton Murphy, 29, of the 400 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:01 a.m. July 22 in the 900 block of Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of tear gas, second degree burglary, theft of credit or debit card information with the intent to defraud, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Zachary Johnson, 30, of the 800 block of Taber Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:59 a.m. July 22 in the 700 block of Ainsley Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, possession of a controlled substance and five counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Justin Cole, 36, of the 1300 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 p.m. July 22 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, second degree burglary, shoplifting, trespassing and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jamie Williams, 54, of Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:49 a.m. July 23 in the 7500 block of State Route 20 in Sutter on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Adolfo Mazareno-Tecruceno, 27, of the 8200 block of Bailey Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:59 p.m. July 23 in the 8200 block of Bailey Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run causing death or injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Diego Mendez, 31, of the 2700 block of Deanne Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:55 a.m. July 24 on Highway 99 south of Oak Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Paul Stricklin, 38, of the 900 block of Ohleyer Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:21 a.m. July 24 in the 1600 block of Hazel Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Richard McManus, 69, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:27 p.m. July 24 on Plumas Street at Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of driving under the influence of drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a stoplight and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Noe Ortiz, 31, of the 1599 block of Black Angus Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:15 p.m. July 24 on Ainsley Avenue at Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Yiselle Valencia, 21, of the 1600 block of South Poole Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:03 a.m. July 23 in the 1300 block of Tres Picos Drive in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Issac Villalpando, 28, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 a.m. July 23 on Live Oak Boulevard at Queens Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tanveer Judge, 25, of the 2000 block of Cherry Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:58 p.m. July 23 on Littlejohn Road at Vernon Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Issac Acevedo II, 30, of the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive, Vacaville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:17 a.m. July 24 in the 300 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Richard McManus, 69, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:01 a.m. July 24 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexandria Warren, 18, of the 1000 block of Tiburon Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:07 a.m. July 22 on Railroad Avenue at Bogue Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol under the age of 21 with a blood alcohol level of .05 or higher, driving under the influence under the age of 21 with a blood alcohol level of .01 percent or higher and failure to stop at a stop sign. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brandon Hennings, 27, of the 1200 block of Carlotta Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:24 a.m. July 22 in the 800 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.