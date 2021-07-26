FELONY ARRESTS
Ricky Martinez, 51, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:50 p.m. July 25 in the 1100 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of first-degree burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Mata Sanchez, 22, of the 1400 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 a.m. July 25 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Larry Rymer, 37, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:58 p.m. July 24 in the first block of Second Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Reita Stinnett, 43, of the 10000 block of P Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:35 a.m. July 24 in the 1900 block of Second Street on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael A. Bloos, 29, of the 6100 block of Mapes Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:11 p.m. July 23 in the 1600 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Owen McGrath, 54, of the 1200 block of Clark Avenue,Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:48 p.m. July 23 in the 1200 block of Maple Street on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Adrian B. Haver, 27, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:45 a.m. July 23 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Paul I. Turner, 21, of Beale Air Force Base, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:27 a.m. July 25 at Hammonton-Smartsville Road and Trevor Drive, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Trinidad Bernardino, 41, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:02 a.m. July 25 at Gray Avenue and Charlotte Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Benito Topete, Jr., 34, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:44 a.m. July 24 in the 1300 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeetinder Sohal, 47, of the 1800 block of Alyssa Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 p.m. July 23 in the 1400 block of Sunsweet Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kaythong Sanoubane, 40, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:32 p.m. July 23 on Highway 20 at Hallwood Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.at 1:47 a.m. July 17. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Esequiel Jauregui, 68, of the 1200 block of Buchanan Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. July 23 in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.