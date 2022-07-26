FELONY ARRESTS

Sukhvinder Singh, 46, of the 100 block of Rai Estates Court, Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:01 a.m. July 25 at Rai Estates Court and Stewart Road, Yuba City on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

