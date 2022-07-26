Sukhvinder Singh, 46, of the 100 block of Rai Estates Court, Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:01 a.m. July 25 at Rai Estates Court and Stewart Road, Yuba City on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Aguilar Cordeo, 68, of the 4000 block of Alan Shepard Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:56 a.m. July 25 at his own residence, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew Anthony Quiatana, 44, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:49 p.m. July 25 at 5th and J Street, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person and evading police likely causing property damage. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nikos Martin Alexander Krohn, 31, of the 4200 block of Markley Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:08 a.m. July 26 at D and 7th Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cesar Martinez Herrea, 35, of the 5600 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:53 a.m. July 25 at the 5000 block of Powerline Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.