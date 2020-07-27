FELONY ARRESTS
Angel M. Fielding, 27, of the 5500 block of Crookhill Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:41 a.m. July 26 in the 1100 block of Galaxy Drive on suspicion of being a convicted felon purchasing tear gas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mark A. Paul, 28, of the 4400 block of Highway 20, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:47 p.m. July 25 in the 2800 block of Larkin Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, and renting or leasing a property for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jamie W. Gentry, 42, of the 1200 block of Sicard Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. July 25 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Amaya Coble, 20, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:20 a.m. July 25 in the 700 block of E Street on suspicion of burglary, theft and driving a car without consent. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mathew J. Santoscomporato, 34, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8 p.m. July 24 on Yuba Street on suspicion of concealing a dirk or dagger and arson. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony Ruelas, 30, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:08 p.m. July 24 in the 700 block of Cooper Avenue on suspicion of spousal abuse involving corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Duncan Cherry, 26, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:20 p.m. July 23 in the 1200 block of Northgate Drive on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rebecca S. Jester, 34, of the 4700 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:45 a.m. July 26 on Hammonton-Smartsville Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Victoria R. Carroll, 29, of Sacramento was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 1:28 a.m. July 25 at Camp Far West. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.