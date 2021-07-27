FELONY ARRESTS
Joel Pagany, 19, of the 1700 block of Sessler Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:44 p.m. July 26 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harwinder Dhesi, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. July 26 in the first block of Second Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of carrying a loaded handgun not registered to the owner and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Donovan Ellis, 25, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:27 p.m. July 26 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Leon Wyatt, 44, of the 7200 block of Doc Adams Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:15 p.m. July 26 in the 2300 block of Mage Avenue, Olivehurst, on suspicion of burglary and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andres Urquidez, 30, of the 1200 block of Payne Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:02 a.m. July 26 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Armando Ortega-Mendoza, 46, of the 1600 block of Timberwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:21 p.m. July 25 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.