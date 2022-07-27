DUI ARRESTS
Ashton Gonzalas, 21, of the 1000 block of Lorraine Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:53 p.m. July 25 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Salinas, 19, of the 400 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City,was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:11 a.m. July 26 at State Highway 99 and Oswald Road, Sutter County. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kristopher Craig, 46, of the 1900 block of Elmer Avenue, Yuba City,was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:05 p.m. July 26 at Franklin and Humphrey Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
